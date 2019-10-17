Huawei to issue first onshore yuan bond starting Oct. 22

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The parent company of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL will issue a 3 billion yuan ($422.61 million) onshore bond on Oct. 22-23, it said in a filing on Thursday.

The details on the issue date for the three-year unsecured bond, posted on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, follows Huawei's announcement in September that it would issue two tranches of bonds worth 3 billion yuan each.

The bond is Huawei's first tapping of the onshore yuan bond market.

($1 = 7.0987 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Darren Schuettler)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.