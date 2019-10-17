Huawei to issue first onshore yuan bond starting Oct. 22

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The parent company of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] will issue a 3 billion yuan ($422.61 million) onshore bond on Oct. 22-23, it said in a filing on Thursday.

The details on the issue date for the three-year unsecured bond, posted on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, follows Huawei's announcement in September that it would issue two tranches of bonds worth 3 billion yuan each.

The bond is Huawei's first tapping of the onshore yuan bond market.

($1 = 7.0987 Chinese yuan)

