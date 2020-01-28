Huawei snatched market share from Apple, local rivals in China in 2019

Top Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] thrived in 2019 at the expense of smaller Chinese rivals and Apple even as the smartphone market shrank further and consumers favoured phones with 5G technology, data shows.
