Huawei sells Rmb2bn 5yr bonds at 3.09%

HONG KONG, April 27 (IFR) - Huawei Technologies has priced Rmb2bn (US$283m) of five-year medium-term notes in China's interbank bond market at 3.09%, within indicative price guidance of 2.8%–3.4%.

The issuance, its third onshore bond issue this year, drew a total Rmb4.16bn of subscriptions.

The bonds will be issued under a Rmb20bn quota registered with Chinese financial regulators.

ICBC was the sole lead underwriter and sole bookrunner.

Lianhe Credit has assigned a AAA rating to both the issuer and the bonds.

The Chinese technology giant issued two onshore bonds in March – a Rmb2bn 3.24% five-year bond via ICBC and a Rmb2bn 3.38% via CCB.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

