Huawei says no impact to 5G supply from coronavirus

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
China's Huawei [HWT.UL] said on Thursday its factories had resumed production and there would be no impact from coronavirus on the supply of 5G telecoms equipment to its customers.

Yang Chaobin, Huawei's president of the 5G product line, said currently 5G equipment is manufactured in Huawei's own factories.

"Since the outbreak of the virus it's been some time and actually all Huawei's own factories have resumed production, and currently the 5G equipment is manufactured in Huawei's own factories," he told reporters in London.

"The major suppliers have resumed production as well, so there's no impact at all to the supply to our customers."

