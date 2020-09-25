Huawei research lab in southern China catches fire - state media

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A research lab belonging to Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies HWT.UL in the southern city of Dongguan caught fire on Friday and firefighters are currently at the scene, Chinese state media reported citing local authorities.

The fire is currently being extinguished and there are currently no casualties, state broadcaster CCTV said on its official Weibo account.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

