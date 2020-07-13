Huawei reports 13.1% rise in first-half revenue

July 13 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the telecoms firm and No.2 smartphone maker, on Monday reported a 13.1% rise in revenue in the first half of the year.

Revenue rose 13.1% to 454 billion yuan ($64.90 billion) in the first half of the year.

($1 = 6.9958 Chinese yuan renminbi)

