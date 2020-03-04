Huawei pleads not guilty to new U.S. criminal charges in 2018 case

US Markets

China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in a New York federal court to new charges in a 2018 case against the company.

The latest indictment accused Huawei of conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies for two decades, lying about its business in North Korea, and helping Iran track protesters during the 2009 anti-government demonstrations in that country.

