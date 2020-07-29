Huawei overtakes Samsung as world's top handset seller in Q2 -Canalys

(Refiles to correct headline by removing extraneous words)

SHENZHEN, July 30 (Reuters) - China's Huawei overtook Samsung Electronics as the world's biggest seller of mobile phones in the second quarter of 2020, shipping 55.8 million devices compared to Samsung's 53.7 million, according to data from research firm Canalys.

While Huawei's sales were down by 5% compared to the same quarter a year earlier, Samsung saw a bigger drop of 30%, owing to disruption from the coronavirus in its key markets such as Brazil, the United States and Europe, Canalys said. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HUAWEI SMARTPHONES/ (CORRECTED, URGENT)

