Huawei lawyers ask Canada court to stay CFO extradition -documents

July 23 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], have applied to a Canadian court for stays of the proceedings for her extradition to the United States, documents released on Thursday showed.

In requests partly based on what the lawyers call a destruction of the integrity of the judicial process by U.S. President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, they cite an intention to use Meng "as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute."

Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.

U.S. authorities accuse her of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei's ties to a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking U.S. sanctions on Tehran. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;)) Keywords: USA HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (URGENT)

