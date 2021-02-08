US Markets

Huawei founder says confident on firm's ability to survive pressure

David Kirton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] founder Ren Zhengfei said on Tuesday he was confident of the company's ability to survive and that it had more means to overcome difficulties, even as its mobile business remains under pressure.

Ren, in his first media appearance since February last year, said the company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of confidence from its customers.

He was speaking in the northern mining city of Taiyuan, as the company launched a 5G mining project with state-owned companies and the provincial government.

