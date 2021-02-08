Huawei founder says confident on firm's ability to survive pressure

TAIYUAN, China, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies HWT.UL founder Ren Zhengfei said on Tuesday he was confident of the company's ability to survive and that it had more means to overcome difficulties, even as its mobile business remains under pressure.

Ren, in his first media appearance since February last year, said the company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of confidence from its customers.

He was speaking in the northern mining city of Taiyuan, as the company launched a 5G mining project with state-owned companies and the provincial government.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Taiyuan; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.