Huawei export licenses could be revoked by U.S. - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 28, 2023 — 08:12 am EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering revoking export licenses issued to U.S. suppliers for sales to Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co HWT.UL, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

