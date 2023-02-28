Huawei export licenses could be revoked by U.S. - WSJ

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering revoking export licenses issued to U.S. suppliers for sales to Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co HWT.UL, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

