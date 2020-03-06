Huawei confident it will supply core networks technology to European operators

COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei HWT.UL is confident some European telecoms will choose it to provide 5G technology for their core networks, the firm's chief representative to the EU, Abraham Liu, told Reuters on Friday.

"It's important to let them (operators) have the freedom of choice, and they are going to judge which supplier can bring them the best business value," Liu told Reuters in Copenhagen.

The European Union in January unveiled new 5G guidelines for member states, in which it allowed countries to decide what part Huawei can play in 5G telecoms networks.

