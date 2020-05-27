US Markets

Huawei CFO loses key aspect of U.S. extradition case in Canada court

Tessa Vikander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has lost a key aspect of the trial on her extradition to the United States, a Canadian court announced on Wednesday.

The judge sided with the Canadian prosecutors in ruling that the legal standard of double criminality had been met, meaning the U.S. charges against Meng are also crimes in Canada.

The United States has charged Meng with bank fraud and misleading HSBC HSBA.L about a Huawei-owned company's dealings with Iran - was also illegal in Canada at the time of her December 2018 arrest.

The ruling paves the way for the extradition hearing to proceed to the second phase starting June.

