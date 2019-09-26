US Markets

Huawei CEO says willing to license 5G technology to a U.S. firm

Contributor
Sijia Jiang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said on Thursday the company is willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a U.S. firm, as it seeks to alleviate security concerns over its products.

Adds details

CEO says not afraid of creating a rival by licensing out 5G tech

CEO says offer could also include chip design know-how

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said on Thursday the company is willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a U.S. firm, as it seeks to alleviate security concerns over its products.

Ren told reporters he was not afraid of creating a rival by making Huawei's technology available to competitors, and the offer could also include chip design know-how.

Huawei, the world's largest telecoms gear maker, has been on a U.S. trade blacklist since May over concerns that its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied such allegations.

The sanctions cut off Huawei's access to essential U.S. technologies. The latest version of its Mate 30 flagship phone, unveiled last week in Europe, will not come with Google Mobile Services.

Ren's remarks come after he said this month that he is open to selling the firm's 5G technology - including patents, code, blueprints and production know-how - to Western firms for a one-off fee.

The offer to license out 5G technology marks the latest attempt by Huawei, also the world's No.2 smartphone vendor, to minimise the impact of the U.S. trade ban. It expects a hit of some $10 billion to revenue from its phone business this year.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Jason Neely and Edwina Gibbs)

((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 65 6870 3026; Reuters Messaging: miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular