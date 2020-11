STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Huawei HWT.UL is appealing Sweden's decision to exclude telecom equipment from the Chinese supplier in its 5G network, Swedish public service radio SR reported, citing Huawei and telecoms regulator PTS.

