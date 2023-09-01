News & Insights

Huawei and Alibaba among companies seeking Chinese generative AI approvals

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 01, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator has received 110 applications from Chinese technology companies such as Huawei HWT.UL and Alibaba 9988.HK for approvals related to their generative artificial intelligence (AI) models and products, it said on Friday.

The list published by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) highlights the demand for ChatGPT-like products in the world's second-largest economy.

