Huationg Global Ltd Conducts EGM Successfully

May 24, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Huationg Global Ltd. (SG:41B) has released an update.

Huationg Global Limited successfully conducted an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on April 26, 2024, at Raffles Marina, with all board members in attendance and a quorum present. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Ng Kian Ann Patrick, covered various agendas including voting on Ordinary Resolutions, which were decided by a poll.

