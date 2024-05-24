Huationg Global Ltd Conducts EGM Successfully

Huationg Global Ltd. (SG:41B) has released an update.

Huationg Global Limited successfully conducted an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on April 26, 2024, at Raffles Marina, with all board members in attendance and a quorum present. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Ng Kian Ann Patrick, covered various agendas including voting on Ordinary Resolutions, which were decided by a poll.

