Huasheng International to Review Interim Results and Dividends

Huasheng International Holding Limited (HK:1323) has released an update.

Huasheng International Holding Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider any potential interim dividend distributions. This meeting will provide investors with insights into the company’s performance and potential returns.

For further insights into HK:1323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.