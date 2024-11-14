News & Insights

Huasheng International to Review Interim Results and Dividends

November 14, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Huasheng International Holding Limited (HK:1323) has released an update.

Huasheng International Holding Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider any potential interim dividend distributions. This meeting will provide investors with insights into the company’s performance and potential returns.

