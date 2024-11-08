News & Insights

Huarong International Reveals Board Roles and Structure

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (HK:0993) has released an update.

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, detailing their roles within various committees. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each serving on multiple committees including Audit, Nomination, and Risk Management. This structure aims to enhance governance and strategic oversight at the company.

