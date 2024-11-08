Huarong International Appoints New Chairman Amidst Board Changes

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (HK:0993) has released an update.

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited has announced a leadership reshuffle with Mr. Wang Cheng taking over as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Mr. Zhang Xing. Mr. Wang, who brings extensive experience in corporate management and non-performing assets, will also join the Nomination and Risk Management Committees. This strategic move is expected to influence the company’s trajectory in the financial markets.

