Huarong International Appoints New Chairman Amidst Board Changes

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (HK:0993) has released an update.
Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited has announced a leadership reshuffle with Mr. Wang Cheng taking over as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Mr. Zhang Xing. Mr. Wang, who brings extensive experience in corporate management and non-performing assets, will also join the Nomination and Risk Management Committees. This strategic move is expected to influence the company’s trajectory in the financial markets.
