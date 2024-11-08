News & Insights

Stocks

Huarong International Appoints New Chairman Amidst Board Changes

November 08, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (HK:0993) has released an update.

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited has announced a leadership reshuffle with Mr. Wang Cheng taking over as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Mr. Zhang Xing. Mr. Wang, who brings extensive experience in corporate management and non-performing assets, will also join the Nomination and Risk Management Committees. This strategic move is expected to influence the company’s trajectory in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:0993 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.