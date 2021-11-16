Markets

Huarong gets approval to raise $11 bln bond in interbank market

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

China Huarong Asset Management has been granted approval to raise 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) of financial bonds in the interbank market, as it continues to improve its credit profile and re-focus on its main bad loan business.

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management 2799.HK has been granted approval to raise 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) of financial bonds in the interbank market, as it continues to improve its credit profile and re-focus on its main bad loan business.

The bonds will be used to purchase, dispose non-performing assets and for other main businesses such as bond-to-equity swaps, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The company, one of four debt collectors created by China's finance ministry in 1999 to process bad loans made by the country's biggest banks, had missed a March 31 deadline for filing its 2020 earnings, sparking a rout in its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that spread to other Chinese issuers.

The bonds jumped back in August after it revealed a state-backed rescue plan, in which a consortium led by the state-owned Citic Group Corp CITIC.UL had agreed to make a strategic investment in it.

The company has also announced plans to sell stakes in a distressed asset exchange unit, consumer finance unit and the securities unit, amid a regulatory push to sell non-core assets as part of its business revamp, Reuters has reported.

($1 = 6.3710 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular