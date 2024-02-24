Huangshan Tourism Development Co. (SHSE:900942) Price Target Increased by 10.15% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Huangshan Tourism Development Co. (SHSE:900942) has been revised to 1.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.15% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.95 to a high of 1.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huangshan Tourism Development Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900942 is 0.02%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 11,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,903K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,231K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,517K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900942 by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,007K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 428K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing a decrease of 27.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900942 by 29.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.