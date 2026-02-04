Huangshan Tourism Development Co. (SHSE:900942) Price Target Decreased by 10.58% to 0.73

The average one-year price target for Huangshan Tourism Development Co. (SHSE:900942) has been revised to CN¥0.73 / share. This is a decrease of 10.58% from the prior estimate of CN¥0.82 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥0.64 to a high of CN¥0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.08% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥0.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huangshan Tourism Development Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900942 is 0.01%, an increase of 60.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 10,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,905K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900942 by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,231K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,807K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900942 by 14.47% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 879K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.