Huang Wang Increases Position in Zepp Health (ZEPP)

Fintel reports that Huang Wang has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 87.29MM shares of Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP). This represents 35.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 85.61MM shares and 34.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.96% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.29% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zepp Health is $2.41. The forecasts range from a low of $1.33 to a high of $3.57. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from its latest reported closing price of $2.07.

The projected annual revenue for Zepp Health is $4,824MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.98.

Fund Sentiment

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zepp Health. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 28.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZEPP is 0.0028%, a decrease of 45.1945%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 12,086K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,134,210 shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667,247 shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 7.56% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,271,173 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563,470 shares, representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 56.90% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,439,291 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 358,906 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 163,173 shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221,944 shares, representing a decrease of 36.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 58.91% over the last quarter.

Zepp Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.