Huaneng Power’s Strategic Share Acquisition Boosts Investor Confidence

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International has successfully completed its shares acquisition plan, with Huaneng Structural Adjustment Fund No. 1 acquiring nearly 32 million A shares through the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This move, representing 0.2038% of the company’s total share capital, demonstrates confidence in the company’s value and future development, aiming to bolster investor confidence.

