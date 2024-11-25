Huaneng Power Recovers Overdue Loan from Yingkou Port

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International has successfully recovered a previously overdue entrusted loan of RMB75 million, complete with all accrued interest, from its associate company, Huaneng Yingkou Port Co., Ltd. The repayment marks a positive financial resolution, potentially boosting investor confidence in Huaneng Power’s financial management capabilities.

