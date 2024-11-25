News & Insights

Stocks

Huaneng Power Recovers Overdue Loan from Yingkou Port

November 25, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Huaneng Power International has successfully recovered a previously overdue entrusted loan of RMB75 million, complete with all accrued interest, from its associate company, Huaneng Yingkou Port Co., Ltd. The repayment marks a positive financial resolution, potentially boosting investor confidence in Huaneng Power’s financial management capabilities.

For further insights into HK:0902 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.