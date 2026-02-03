Huaneng Power International (SHSE:600011) Price Target Decreased by 10.76% to 7.56

The average one-year price target for Huaneng Power International (SHSE:600011) has been revised to CN¥7.56 / share. This is a decrease of 10.76% from the prior estimate of CN¥8.47 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥5.22 to a high of CN¥11.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huaneng Power International. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600011 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.99% to 20,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,219K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,415K shares , representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600011 by 23.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,279K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares , representing an increase of 34.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600011 by 39.48% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 1,432K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600011 by 5.01% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,144K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600011 by 13.18% over the last quarter.

FPADX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 763K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600011 by 6.71% over the last quarter.

