Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.993 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 46.46% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNP was $15.85, representing a -19.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.64 and a 23.92% increase over the 52 week low of $12.79.

HNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D).

