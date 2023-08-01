Huaneng Power International Inc. - Class H (HUNGF) Price Target Increased by 19.89% to 0.54

The average one-year price target for Huaneng Power International Inc. - Class H (OTC:HUNGF) has been revised to 0.54 / share. This is an increase of 19.89% from the prior estimate of 0.45 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.26% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huaneng Power International Inc. - Class H. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUNGF is 0.05%, an increase of 19.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 29,614K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,795K shares. No change in the last quarter.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUNGF by 15.92% over the last quarter.
ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 3,378K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUNGF by 34.50% over the last quarter.
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares, representing a decrease of 71.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUNGF by 41.52% over the last quarter.
EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUNGF by 21.82% over the last quarter.
