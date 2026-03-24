Markets

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Full Year Profit Rises

March 24, 2026 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HUNGF) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled RMB14.537 billion, or RMB0.75 per share. This compares with RMB10.185 billion, or RMB0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to RMB229.288 billion from RMB245.551 billion last year.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB14.537 Bln. vs. RMB10.185 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.75 vs. RMB0.46 last year. -Revenue: RMB229.288 Bln vs. RMB245.551 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.