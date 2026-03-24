Huaneng Power International, Inc. Full Year Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HUNGF) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled RMB14.537 billion, or RMB0.75 per share. This compares with RMB10.185 billion, or RMB0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to RMB229.288 billion from RMB245.551 billion last year.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB14.537 Bln. vs. RMB10.185 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.75 vs. RMB0.46 last year. -Revenue: RMB229.288 Bln vs. RMB245.551 Bln last year.

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