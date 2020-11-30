Huaneng Power International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HNP

In trading on Monday, shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (Symbol: HNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.58, changing hands as low as $15.20 per share. Huaneng Power International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNP's low point in its 52 week range is $11.69 per share, with $21.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.25.

