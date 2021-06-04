Huaneng Power International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HNP

In trading on Friday, shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (Symbol: HNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.88, changing hands as high as $15.07 per share. Huaneng Power International Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.79 per share, with $19.6366 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.