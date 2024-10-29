News & Insights

Huaneng Power Announces New Financial Agreements

October 29, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International has entered into significant agreements with Huaneng Group and Huaneng Finance to manage ongoing transactions and financial services. These agreements, effective from January 2025, include a variety of business activities such as the purchase and sale of products and services, as well as financial transactions like deposit and credit services. The deals are structured to comply with Hong Kong Listing Rules, ensuring transparency and approval from independent shareholders where necessary.

