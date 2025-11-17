Huaihe Energy (Group) Co. (SHSE:600575) Price Target Increased by 15.09% to 5.21

The average one-year price target for Huaihe Energy (Group) Co. (SHSE:600575) has been revised to CN¥5.21 / share. This is an increase of 15.09% from the prior estimate of CN¥4.53 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥5.16 to a high of CN¥5.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.09% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥3.83 / share.

Huaihe Energy (Group) Co. Maintains 3.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huaihe Energy (Group) Co.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600575 is 0.01%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.84% to 12,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,608K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,347K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,187K shares.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares , representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600575 by 20.06% over the last quarter.

JPEM - JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 671K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600575 by 2.45% over the last quarter.

