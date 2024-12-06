Huaibei GreenGold Finalizes Equity Adjustment in Tongming

Huaibei GreenGold Industry Investment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2450) has released an update.

Huaibei GreenGold Industry Investment Co., Ltd. has completed a capital injection and equity adjustment for its subsidiary, Tongming Mining. The agreement finalized the ownership structure, with Tongming Mining remaining 60.1255% owned by Huaibei GreenGold. The changes in equity interest percentages were minimal and primarily due to rounding adjustments.

