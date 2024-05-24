Huafa Property Services Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Huafa Property Services Group Co., Ltd. (HK:0982) has released an update.

In a unanimous show of confidence, shareholders of Huafa Property Services Group Co., Ltd. passed all nine resolutions during their AGM on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the issuance of additional shares. Resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, with votes in favor ranging from 99.92% to 100%, indicating strong shareholder approval for the company’s leadership and strategic plans.

For further insights into HK:0982 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.