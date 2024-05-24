Huafa Property Services Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

News & Insights

Huafa Property Services Group Co., Ltd. (HK:0982) has released an update.

In a unanimous show of confidence, shareholders of Huafa Property Services Group Co., Ltd. passed all nine resolutions during their AGM on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the issuance of additional shares. Resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, with votes in favor ranging from 99.92% to 100%, indicating strong shareholder approval for the company’s leadership and strategic plans.

