Huafa Property Group’s Upcoming Privatisation

Huafa Property Services Group Co. Ltd. is set for privatisation by Huajin Investment Company Limited, with a proposal to withdraw the company’s listing from the Stock Exchange post-acquisition. Scheme Shareholders are poised to receive HK$0.29 in cash for each share cancelled, with the Offeror owning approximately 96.20% and Guang Jie 3.80% of the company upon completion. The privatisation and delisting are contingent upon meeting specific conditions, including shareholder approval.

