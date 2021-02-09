Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai prices US$200m 364-day notes at 3.6%

Adds stats

HONG KONG, February 10 (IFR) - Chinese property developer Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai has priced US$200m 364-day senior unsecured notes at par to yield 3.6%, inside initial guidance of 4.1% area.

The deal drew final orders of over US$1.18bn from 40 accounts, including US$860m from the leads. All the bonds were bought by Asian investors. Asset managers and fund managers received 63%, banks and financial institutions 29% and private banks and others 8%.

Guang Tao Investment is the issuer and Shanghai-listed Huafa Industrial is the guarantor.

Proceeds from the Reg S unrated issue will be used for refinancing offshore debt.

BoCom International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, China Industrial Securities International, China International Capital Corp, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch, CLSA, CMBC Capital, CMB International, CNCB Capital, Everbright Securities International, Haitong International, HSBC, Huajin International, ICBC International, Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch and SPDB International were joint global coordinators. They were also joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with China Securities International, DBS Bank and Orient Securities (Hong Kong).

Zhuhai Huafa Group, which is wholly owned by Zhuhai Sasac, holds a stake of around 28% in the guarantor.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((c.chan@refinitiv.com; +852 2912 6604))