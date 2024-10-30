News & Insights

Stocks

Huadian Power’s Major Acquisition and Share Issuance Plans

October 30, 2024 — 08:14 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of target assets worth over RMB 7 billion and plans to issue new A shares to raise funds equivalent to the acquisition value. The deal involves connected transactions and requires shareholder approval under Hong Kong listing rules, potentially increasing China Huadian’s stake in the company. This strategic move aims to strengthen Huadian Power’s market position and capital base.

For further insights into HK:1071 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPIFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.