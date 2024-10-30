Huadian Power’s Major Acquisition and Share Issuance Plans

Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of target assets worth over RMB 7 billion and plans to issue new A shares to raise funds equivalent to the acquisition value. The deal involves connected transactions and requires shareholder approval under Hong Kong listing rules, potentially increasing China Huadian’s stake in the company. This strategic move aims to strengthen Huadian Power’s market position and capital base.

For further insights into HK:1071 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.