Huadian Power Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

November 11, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 30, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This move might interest investors tracking administrative changes in stock management.

