Huadian Power Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 30, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This move might interest investors tracking administrative changes in stock management.

For further insights into HK:1071 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.