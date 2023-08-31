Huadian Power International (HKEX:1071) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 4.07

The average one-year price target for Huadian Power International (HKEX:1071) has been revised to 4.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 3.84 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.70 to a high of 5.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.49% from the latest reported closing price of 3.17 / share.

Huadian Power International Maintains 6.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huadian Power International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1071 is 0.11%, a decrease of 19.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.63% to 65,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 12,114K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares, representing a decrease of 76.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 28.59% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,826K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,239K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,548K shares, representing a decrease of 229.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 42.82% over the last quarter.

EYLD - Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF holds 5,520K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 25.61% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,153K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares, representing an increase of 16.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.