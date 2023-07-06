Huadian Power International (HKEX:1071) Price Target Increased by 14.36% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Huadian Power International (HKEX:1071) has been revised to 3.83 / share. This is an increase of 14.36% from the prior estimate of 3.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.26 to a high of 5.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.89% from the latest reported closing price of 4.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huadian Power International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1071 is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.32% to 77,066K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 12,635K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,330K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 14.06% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 12,114K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares, representing a decrease of 76.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 28.59% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,826K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,239K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,548K shares, representing a decrease of 229.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 42.82% over the last quarter.

EYLD - Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF holds 5,520K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1071 by 25.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

