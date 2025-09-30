Huadian Power International Corporation (HPIFF) Price Target Increased by 154.19% to 0.75

The average one-year price target for Huadian Power International Corporation (OTCPK:HPIFF) has been revised to $0.75 / share. This is an increase of 154.19% from the prior estimate of $0.30 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.66 to a high of $0.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.91% from the latest reported closing price of $0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huadian Power International Corporation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPIFF is 0.10%, an increase of 25.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 101,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,110K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,840K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPIFF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,442K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,450K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPIFF by 10.73% over the last quarter.

EYLD - Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF holds 13,516K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,118K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPIFF by 12.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,446K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,793K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,343K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPIFF by 15.95% over the last quarter.

