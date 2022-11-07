Markets
Huadi International Shares Fall After Pricing Of $25 Mln Direct Offering

November 07, 2022 — 10:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) shares are sliding more than 88 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of a $25 million securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors.

The offering consists of the sale of 1 million ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $25.00 per ordinary share. The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2022.

Currently, shares are at $21.66, down 87.97 percent from the previous close of $180 on a volume of 1,943,086.

