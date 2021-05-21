Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 28%

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 28% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Huadi International Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.2x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Huadi International Group's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Huadi International Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 38% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 64% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 17% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Huadi International Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Huadi International Group's P/E?

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Huadi International Group's P/E close to the market median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Huadi International Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Huadi International Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Huadi International Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

