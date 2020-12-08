Huachen Auto to suspend all bond trading due to restructuring

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Huachen Automotive Group Holdings will suspend trading of all of its bonds from Dec. 21 in a bid to avoid volatility in prices caused by its ongoing restructuring, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Chinese court has accepted creditors' demands for a restructure of Huachen Automotive Group last month following its bond defaults.

Huachen Automotive is the parent of BMW AG's BMWG.DE joint-venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd 1114.HK .

China's securities regulator initiated an investigation on Huachen two weeks ago. The company's former chairman is also under investigation by China's graft watchdog.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

