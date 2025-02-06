Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd Completes $6 Million Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq

Huachen AI Parking Management Co. closed its IPO, raising $6 million by offering 1.5 million shares at $4 each.

Quiver AI Summary

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: HCAI) announced the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO), selling 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 each, resulting in gross proceeds of $6.0 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 5, 2025, under the ticker symbol "HCAI." The company has also given underwriters the option to purchase an additional 225,000 shares for over-allotment. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for various purposes, including managerial and operational rights for a new parking lot, development of automatic guided vehicles, and recruitment of specialized personnel. The offering was conducted under a registration statement declared effective by the SEC.

Potential Positives

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd successfully closed its initial public offering of 1,500,000 ordinary shares, raising a total of $6.0 million, which bolsters its financial resources for expansion and operational improvements.

The company has commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "HCAI," which increases its visibility and accessibility to investors, potentially enhancing its overall market presence.

Proceeds from the offering will be allocated towards strategic investments, including the managerial rights for a new parking lot and the development of new automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and rail guided vehicles (RGVs), which could enhance operational efficiency and service offerings.

An option for underwriters to purchase an additional 225,000 shares indicates strong demand for the offering and could lead to further capital influx, supporting future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The initial public offering (IPO) raised only $6.0 million, which may indicate a lack of investor confidence or interest compared to larger offerings in the market.

The company is a holding company with no operations of its own, which could raise concerns about its business viability and management effectiveness.

The offering is subject to various market conditions and uncertainties, as highlighted in the forward-looking statements, which may signal potential risks for investors.

FAQ

What is Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd?

Huachen AI is a Cayman Islands holding company focused on smart parking solutions, operating through subsidiaries in China.

When did Huachen AI go public?

Huachen AI closed its initial public offering on February 6, 2025, with shares trading on NASDAQ from February 5, 2025.

How much did Huachen AI raise in its IPO?

The company raised $6.0 million through the sale of 1,500,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share.

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

The proceeds will be used for acquiring managerial rights, developing new equipment, recruiting personnel, and general corporate matters.

Who were the underwriters for the offering?

Benjamin Securities, Inc. and D. Boral Capital LLC acted as underwriters for Huachen AI's initial public offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



JIAXING, CHINA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCAI), a comprehensive smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts provider with all operations through the operating subsidiaries in China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,500,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.00000125 (the "Ordinary Shares") at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $6.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 5, 2025 under the ticker symbol “HCAI.”





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 225,000 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotment, if any.





Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for contracting the managerial and operational rights of a new parking lot, development and upgrading of new AGVs and RGVs, recruitment for specialized technical and operational personnel, as well as working capital and general corporate matters.





Benjamin Securities, Inc. and D. Boral Capital LLC acted as underwriters for the Offering (the “Underwriters”). Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as counsel to the Underwriters.





The Offering was conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-281543), as amended, in connection with the Offering (the “Registration Statement”) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and subsequently declared effective by the SEC on February 4, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at



www.sec.gov



. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Benjamin Securities, Inc. by email at



info@benjaminsecurities.com



, by standard mail to 3 West Garden Street, Suite 407, Pensacola, FL 32502, or by telephone at +1 (516) 931-1090; or from D. Boral Capital LLC by standard mail to D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at



info@dboralcapital.com



, or by telephone at +1(212)-970-5150.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd







Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd is a Cayman Islands holding company with no operation on its own. The Company consolidates the financial results of its subsidiaries. We are a comprehensive smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts provider and conduct all our operations through our Operating Subsidiaries in China. The Operating Subsidiaries provide customized parking solutions to optimize efficiency in limited parking spaces, covering smart cubic parking garage design, cubic parking equipment manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance. To cater the customers’different parking needs, we manufacture and offer various cubic parking garage products by employing various working principles, such as lifting and shifting, convenient lifting, vertical circulation, vertical lifting, plane moving, alley stacking, multi-layer cycle, horizontal cycle, and car lift. Moreover, the Operating Subsidiaries offer design, repair, and maintenance services to ensure the continued functionality of our parking solutions.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may,” "will,” "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," “continue” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:









Company Info:









Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd







Alan Li





Email:



ir@huachenai.com







Mobile: +852-95791074



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.