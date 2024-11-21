Hua Medicine to Lead HuaTangNing Sales in China

Hua Medicine (HK:2552) has released an update.
Hua Medicine has announced plans to take over the commercialization of its diabetes treatment drug, HuaTangNing, from Bayer in China effective January 1, 2025. This strategic move follows significant milestones such as its approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration and its listing in the National Reimbursement Drug List. The company is exploring potential new partnerships to ensure uninterrupted sales and expand its market presence.
