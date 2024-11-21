Hua Medicine to Lead HuaTangNing Sales in China

Hua Medicine (HK:2552) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hua Medicine has announced plans to take over the commercialization of its diabetes treatment drug, HuaTangNing, from Bayer in China effective January 1, 2025. This strategic move follows significant milestones such as its approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration and its listing in the National Reimbursement Drug List. The company is exploring potential new partnerships to ensure uninterrupted sales and expand its market presence.

For further insights into HK:2552 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.