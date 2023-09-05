Hua Medicine (HKG:2552) Price Target Decreased by 5.89% to 5.29

The average one-year price target for Hua Medicine (HKG:2552) has been revised to 5.29 / share. This is an decrease of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 5.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 7.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.69% from the latest reported closing price of 2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hua Medicine. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2552 is 0.06%, a decrease of 45.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 42,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,948K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 8,733K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,668K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,977K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,369K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2552 by 51.99% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,280K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

