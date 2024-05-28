Hua Lien International Announces Trading Halt

Hua Lien International (Holding) Co. Ltd. (HK:0969) has released an update.

Hua Lien International (Holding) Co. Ltd. has announced a trading halt of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited starting at 9:00 a.m. on May 29, 2024. This suspension comes as the company prepares to release an announcement containing insider information related to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Shareholders and investors are advised to stay tuned for the forthcoming details.

